Soda Coin (SOC) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Soda Coin (SOC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Soda Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $21.22 million and $544,830.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00104794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,880,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

