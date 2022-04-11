SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 383.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,450 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,332,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $40,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $149,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

