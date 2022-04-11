SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after acquiring an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 406,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $301.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.11.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

