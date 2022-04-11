Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Shares of Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 14526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25.
Solarvest BioEnergy Company Profile (CVE:SVS)
