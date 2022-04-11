SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last Week

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $33.97 million and approximately $527,312.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00076338 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 435,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

