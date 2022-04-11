Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.90

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 98157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Several analysts recently commented on SRNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
