Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.90

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 98157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Several analysts recently commented on SRNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

