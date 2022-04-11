SparkPoint Fuel Trading 14.8% Lower This Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $143,135.63 and $146,292.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043331 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.96 or 0.07503803 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,870.28 or 0.99960959 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

