SparksPay (SPK) Price Tops $0.0016

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $17,340.23 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,139,658 coins and its circulating supply is 10,895,148 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars.

