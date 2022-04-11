SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $99.26

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.26 and last traded at $99.32, with a volume of 502351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,414,000 after buying an additional 235,937 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,499,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,001,000 after buying an additional 219,980 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,955,000 after buying an additional 136,113 shares during the period. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

