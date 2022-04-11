SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.47

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.47 and last traded at $37.47, with a volume of 605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 259,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 35,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $541,000.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

