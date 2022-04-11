SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 609,866 shares.The stock last traded at $129.69 and had previously closed at $129.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

