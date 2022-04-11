SPINDLE (SPD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $556.00

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $406,677.50 and approximately $556.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,114.85 or 1.00097095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00061618 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.47 or 0.00255690 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00116113 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.51 or 0.00298213 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00134097 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001360 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

