Spores Network (SPO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $333,913.00

Spores Network (SPO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Spores Network has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $333,913.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spores Network has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043715 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.55 or 0.07493218 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,545.21 or 0.99921079 BTC.

Spores Network Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,506,556 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spores Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spores Network directly using U.S. dollars.

