SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 18th (NASDAQ:SMAPU)

SportsMap Tech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SMAPU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 18th. SportsMap Tech Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAPU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,022,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

