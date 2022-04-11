SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.45 and last traded at $53.58. 7,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 432,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.94.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

