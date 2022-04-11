Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Trading Down 6.1%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 7,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 882,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

CXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

