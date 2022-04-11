Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.24

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $34.59, with a volume of 6050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34.
In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $232,920.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 108,761 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after buying an additional 127,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter.
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFM)
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.