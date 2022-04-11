Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.25

Shares of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.25 and last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Square Enix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.
The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56.
About Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.
