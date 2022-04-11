Stacks (STX) Market Cap Reaches $1.50 Billion

Stacks (STX) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Stacks has a market cap of $1.50 billion and $19.37 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,877.71 or 0.11954361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00211722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.24 or 0.00186861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00039931 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,307,881,017 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.