Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.08 on Monday, hitting $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 655,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
