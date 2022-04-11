Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.08 on Monday, hitting $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 655,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

