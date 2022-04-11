State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,399 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $113.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.45 and a 200 day moving average of $120.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.79 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

