State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,153 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,226,000 after purchasing an additional 212,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 40.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,315 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BYD opened at $61.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Boyd Gaming Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.