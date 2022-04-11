State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHH. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHH opened at $135.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHH. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

