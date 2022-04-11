State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.40% of Univest Financial worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

UVSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Univest Financial stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

