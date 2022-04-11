State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Leslie’s worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

