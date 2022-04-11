State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,565 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of CommScope worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 4,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $6.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.