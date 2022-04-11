State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,455 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,063,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFR stock opened at $139.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

