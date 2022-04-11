State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.34% of Gladstone Commercial worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 28.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $862.86 million, a P/E ratio of -186.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,250.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

