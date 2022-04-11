State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Texas Roadhouse worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,546 shares of company stock worth $1,466,209. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $81.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average is $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

