State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.37 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,316 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

First Horizon stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

