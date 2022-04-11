State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,004 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.65 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.