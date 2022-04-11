State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of RBC Bearings worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in RBC Bearings by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $178.10 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.99 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

