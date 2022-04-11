State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,178 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Vonage worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Vonage by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.78, a PEG ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,017,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $520,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,077 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

