State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Stericycle worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $119,149,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Stericycle by 19.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,504,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,225,000 after acquiring an additional 567,582 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Stericycle by 32.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,622,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,354,000 after acquiring an additional 395,632 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $17,918,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 166.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,135,000 after purchasing an additional 268,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL opened at $58.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.12, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $60.48. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.