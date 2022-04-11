State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $1,323,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 49,524 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after buying an additional 38,809 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

