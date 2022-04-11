State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of EVO Payments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 13,523.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 216.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 43.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 32.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -554.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVOP. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

