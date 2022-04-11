State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of Axcelis Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $59.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average of $63.46. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

