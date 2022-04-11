State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 110,095 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 1,085.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,095 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

