State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 4,802 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of ONE Gas worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,088,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,103,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59,284 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 867,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,834,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 745,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,805,000 after acquiring an additional 135,421 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

ONE Gas stock opened at $91.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

