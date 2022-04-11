State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,007 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Xerox worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XRX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Xerox by 1,882.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Xerox by 183.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $19.19 on Monday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

