State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,881 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.15% of Customers Bancorp worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Shares of CUBI opened at $45.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.54. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

