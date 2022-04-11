State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,192 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Helen of Troy worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,545,000 after acquiring an additional 159,776 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,020,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,770,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 622,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $195.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $189.65 and a one year high of $256.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HELE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.67.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

