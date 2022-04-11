State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,319 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Ashland Global worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,620,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 166.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 357,736 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 9.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,946 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Ashland Global by 12.2% in the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,960,000 after purchasing an additional 267,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ashland Global by 12.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,639,000 after purchasing an additional 223,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $99.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

