State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,996 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,548,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 69,822 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 452.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $44.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $56.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

