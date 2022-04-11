State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,289 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after buying an additional 266,377 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after buying an additional 204,865 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $22,170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1,776.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 168,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,743,000 after purchasing an additional 161,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 196,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,172,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $103.36 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.