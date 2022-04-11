State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 79,041 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,041 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,569,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,832,000 after buying an additional 734,056 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 570,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,885,000 after buying an additional 434,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 315,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

