State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Bottomline Technologies worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,384,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $847,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.64. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

