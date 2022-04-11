State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 169,402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of State Street worth $101,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in State Street by 284.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,776,000 after purchasing an additional 994,187 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,641,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,687. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.90. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

