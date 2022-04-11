STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.21

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.16, with a volume of 69583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.15 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on STEP Energy Services to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$217.42 million and a P/E ratio of -7.66.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

