Step Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.78 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market cap of $467,299.26 and approximately $3.78 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

